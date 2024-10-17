Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

Aperam stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

Aperam Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 8.13%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

