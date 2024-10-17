Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

