Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,220 ($42.05) and last traded at GBX 3,170 ($41.39), with a volume of 46 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,160 ($41.26).
Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,014.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,684.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.
Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,580.15%.
About Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.
