Presima Securities ULC Sells 198,841 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,009,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,841 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up approximately 4.1% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Natixis bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 123,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 135,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

