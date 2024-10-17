BOS Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stage Harbor Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 387,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 849,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 582,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 123,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.