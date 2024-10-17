Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Increases By 8.0%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,237,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 2,997,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.8 days.
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
Element Fleet Management stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
