Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMU opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

