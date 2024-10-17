Short Interest in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Decreases By 8.5%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $313,821.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at $51,647,939.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $313,821.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,647,939.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $83,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,380.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,793. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $956.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.