Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UTF opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

