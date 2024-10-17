Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.85% -28.94% -10.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 56 306 589 23 2.59

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million -$14.94 million -470.79 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $7.55 billion $173.04 million -23.64

Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions rivals beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

