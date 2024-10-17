IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) vs. Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Head-To-Head Analysis

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IonQ and Drone Delivery Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 3 0 2.60 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

This table compares IonQ and Drone Delivery Canada”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $31.21 million 83.42 -$157.77 million ($0.83) -14.83 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Drone Delivery Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -525.13% -34.02% -30.06% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IonQ beats Drone Delivery Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

