Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.0 days.
Dowa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Dowa has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.
About Dowa
