Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.0 days.

Dowa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWMNF opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Dowa has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Get Dowa alerts:

About Dowa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.