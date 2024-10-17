Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 610.3 days.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

