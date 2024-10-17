Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.96 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.66 and its 200-day moving average is $204.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.