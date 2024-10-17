DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
DATA Communications Management Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of DCMDF stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.
About DATA Communications Management
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.