DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

DATA Communications Management Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DCMDF stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.