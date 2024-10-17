Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.97, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,130,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,457,737.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $278.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.09. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 11.9% in the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

