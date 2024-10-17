Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.97, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,130,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,457,737.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MDB stock opened at $278.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.09. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
