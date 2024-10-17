Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

IR stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.