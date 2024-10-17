Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Decreases By 10.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTAGF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

