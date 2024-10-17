Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Decreases By 10.5%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 251,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capita Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTAGF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Capita
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- About the Markup Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.