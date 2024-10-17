KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $379,678,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,227 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,215,000 after acquiring an additional 192,849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 136.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,667,000 after purchasing an additional 178,474 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in KLA by 56.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 302,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $682.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $773.78 and a 200-day moving average of $764.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

