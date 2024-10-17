First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 6134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
