First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 6134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

