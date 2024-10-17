Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.65 and last traded at $131.65, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

