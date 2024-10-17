SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $431.71 and last traded at $431.71, with a volume of 23870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $430.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. Cordant Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

