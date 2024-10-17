Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 881.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 54,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 327,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 79,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.02. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

