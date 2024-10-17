PFG Advisors Has $2.84 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $476.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.65. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.16.

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

