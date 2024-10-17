Heritage Family Offices LLP Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heritage Family Offices LLP reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $360,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.31 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $131.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

