Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

