Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 29,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.4% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

