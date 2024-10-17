Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,027 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.58% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
