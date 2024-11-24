Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Occidental Petroleum stock on November 20th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

