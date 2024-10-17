Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 3066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of C$5.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0682493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.