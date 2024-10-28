Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Short Interest Update

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 579,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVCO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Silvaco Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,182,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth about $899,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 263,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

