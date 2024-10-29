Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.820-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 225,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

