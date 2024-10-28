Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $337.0 million-$345.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.1 million.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 260,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,205. Kforce has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

