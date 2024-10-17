Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 2805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

Pinetree Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$71.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.40.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 95.14%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.