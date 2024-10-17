nVerses Capital LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 220.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.61. 457,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,529. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

