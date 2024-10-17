Paragon Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTI opened at $287.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $431.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

