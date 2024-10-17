Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

