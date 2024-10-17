Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after purchasing an additional 556,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

BMY stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

