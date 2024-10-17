Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 11,487 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 7.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $42,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

