Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

