Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

