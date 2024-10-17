Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,520 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after acquiring an additional 764,778 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $62,272,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

