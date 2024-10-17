Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,520 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after acquiring an additional 764,778 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $62,272,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
FIXD stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.