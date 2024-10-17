Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
CERT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 863,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
