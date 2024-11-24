Family Capital Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Family Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

TSLA stock opened at $352.56 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $361.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

