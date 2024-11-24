Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.8% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,756,000 after buying an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $162.98 and a twelve month high of $203.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

