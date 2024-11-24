Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion. Intuit also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.61 EPS.
Intuit Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $640.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $634.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.20.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
