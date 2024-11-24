Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion. Intuit also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.55-2.61 EPS.

Intuit Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $640.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $634.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

