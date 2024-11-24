iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $328.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.