Transform Wealth LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $127.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

