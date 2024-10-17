Transform Wealth LLC Invests $235,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 461,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $60.15 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

