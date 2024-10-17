Scott Darling Sells 20,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,935. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Scott Darling sold 84,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,201,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $52,013.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $245,954.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Upstart Stock Up 2.8 %

Upstart stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

